South Africa: An Opportunity to Win Back the Public - Broos

South African coach Hugo Broos says the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d'Ivoire 2023 qualifier against Morocco on Saturday is a great opportunity for the team to win back the support of Bafana Bafana fans.

The Belgian tactician was speaking from the FNB Stadium ahead of his side's tie against Africa's number one ranked side, as they fine-tune their preparations ahead of the clash.

Broos, who has qualified the team for their first TotalEnergies AFCON since their last appearance in Egypt four years ago, said the team has been playing in front of empty stadiums due to a lack of belief in the team, but that can change with a good showing against the Atlas Lions on Saturday.

"We have been playing in front of empty stadiums for the last two years and you need the public for an opponent like Morocco. Secondly, we have to win back the public with a good performance. Bafana Bafana is not popular in South Africa and maybe tomorrow is the best opportunity to win back the public and play well in front of our supporters," said Broos.

The team's qualification to Cote D'Ivoire has already triggered support from the locals, with tickets to the 90 000 FIFA World Cup™ stadium selling fast ahead of the match tomorrow.

Commenting on the quality of his opposition, Broos said the north Africans possess great quality but also draws confidence from the commitment and hunger shown by the squad he has assembled.

"Morocco is the best team in Africa. They showed this eight months ago by ending fourth in the World Cup so that means that they are a good side. They have players playing in Europe and we know what to expect from them. It will also be a good test for us to show the progression we have made", said Broos.

Broos is also boosted by a clean bill of health in his squad which will be crucial in response to a highly experienced Morocco side.

Kick off at the FNB Stadium is at 15:00 GMT.