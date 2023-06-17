Eritrea: Popular Campaigns in Connection With Martyrs Day

Asmara, 16 June 2023- Staff members of the Ministry of Finance and National Development, Defense Forces Training Center, and students of the College of Business and Social Science as well as residents of various administrations conducted popular campaigns in connection with 20 June, Martyrs Day.

According to reports, the popular campaign in which over 500 staff members of the Ministry of Finance and National Development took part was focused on water and soil conservation as well as the preparation of holes for planting tree seedlings.

The staff members of the Defense Forces Training Center also conducted a popular campaign at the Martyrs Park located in Arbaete Asmara

The students of the College of Business and Social Science and Government employees in Adi-Keih conducted tree cultivation and clearing at the Adi-Keih Martyrs Cemetery as well as water and soil conservation activities.

The residents of four administrative areas in Adi-Keih sub-zone also conducted environmental sanitation activities on 13 and 14 June.

Likewise, staff members of Amberbeb Share Company, students of Orotta College of Science, and members of Harat Transportation Company conducted water and soil conservation as well as trees cultivation activities in the Mai-Diminet area and in their compounds.

Members of the Ministry of Information and the PFDJ in the Central region organized various cultural and artistic programs in memory of martyrs.