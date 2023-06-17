Eritrea: World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought

Asmara, 16 June 2023- World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought was observed today, 16 June, at the premises of the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the Public Relations office of the Ministry of Agriculture, the day has been focused on the rights of women on the use of land.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Semere Amlesom, Director General of Agricultural Extension at the Ministry of Agriculture, said that the objective of the Day was to promote the awareness of the public on combating desertification and drought, encourage public participation, promote the participation of women in the Sustainable Development Goals in particular and in land management in particular as well as role of leadership, and decision making of women.

Mr. Semere also presented a report focusing on the strong participation of women after Independence in the water and soil conservation activities, construction of dams and micro-dams, developing and expanding smokeless oven as well in the forestation and reserve lands.

At the event, messages were presented by the Executive Secretary of the UN Convention to Control Desertification, a statement of the National Union of Eritrean Women focusing on the practical contribution of women in combating desertification and land degradation, as well as a briefing on the role and objective of the World Convention to Combat Desertification.

The participants on their part conducted extensive discussion on the report presented and adopted various recommendations including strengthening integrated national strategic plan to combat desertification and drought, strengthening the participation and rights of women in land usage among others.