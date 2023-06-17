Eritrea: Financial Support Towards Augmenting Martyrs Trust Fund

Asmara, 16 June 2023 - Nationals in various countries extended financial contributions towards augmenting the National Martyrs Trust Fund and in support of families of martyrs.

According to reports, nationals in Cincinnati, the US, organized under 'Hidri Semaetat' contributed 5 thousand Dollars, the national committee in Calgary, Canada, 16 thousand 305 Dollars, nationals in Toronto 12 thousand 882 Dollars, members of 'Kendiel Tube' 12 thousand Dollars, national committee in Edmonton 5 thousand 492 Dollars, Hamilton committee 7 thousand Dollars, nationals in Kitchen-Waterloo 5 thousand 302 Dollars, National Holy Days Committee in Montreal 3 thousand 665 Dollars, nationals in Guelph and Wellington 1 thousand 160 Dollars, Eritrean community in London-Ontario 630 Dollars and national committee in Winnipeg 7 thousand Dollars towards augmenting the National Martyrs Trust Fund.

In the same vein, 'Tsinat Group' in Germany contributed 2 thousand Euros, the national committee in Wuppertal and its environs 2 thousand Euros, the national committee in Frankfurt 8 thousand Euros, the national committee in Kassel and its environs 1 thousand 551 Euros, the national committee in Stuttgart and its environs 3 thousand 985 Euros and nationals in Dusseldorf 3 thousand 400 Euros towards augmenting the National Martyrs Trust Fund.

Similarly, Eritrean nationals residing in various countries grouped under 'Hidri Alena Keinedfira' contributed 3 thousand 600 Dollars, Eritrean women in Forchheim 4 thousand 500 Euros, nationals in Berlin 3 thousand Euros, the national committee in Munich and its environs 4 thousand 800 Euros, a number of Eritreans contributed 27 thousand 15 Euros in support of families of martyrs.

In related news, residents in Keren city, Government employees and members of the PFDJ contributed 73 thousand 600 Nakfa in support of families of martyrs while youth in Ashera administrative area are renovating residential houses of families of martyrs.