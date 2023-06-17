Uganda: Museveni Sends Wife to Kasese After ADF Butchers 45 Students, Mbadi, Muhanga Follow Her

17 June 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Crispus Mugisha

President Museveni, who is also the Commander in Chief of the UPDF has dispatched his wife, the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Janet Kataha Museveni to Kasese to assess the situation after ADF rebels butchered 45 students from Mpondwe Lhubiriha Secondary School.

Ms Museveni, according to reports has already landed in the Kasese and will start by visiting the scene which has been cordoned off and secured by the army.

Meanwhile, the Commander of the Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Wilson Mbadi and the Commander of Land Forces Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga have also made a dash to Kasese to assess the situation.

The UPDF has said a serious pursuit of the enemy has commenced, with helicopters set to be deployed with aim to bring the escaping rebels to a halt.

It is still not yet clear how many students the rebels abducted but locals maintain they escaped on foot, with their abductors laden with loot, mainly comprising foodstuff.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.