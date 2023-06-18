Morocco/South Africa: Broos Impressed With South Africa Performance After Win Over Morocco

Hugo Broos was a very happy coach after his side's impressive 2-1 victory over Morocco at the FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday.

Bafana Bafana tamed the Atlas Lions thanks to goals by Percy Tau and Zakhele Lepasa with the consolation coming in for Morocco by Hakim Ziyach in a highly entertaining TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2023 Qualifier.

Broos, who yesterday said the victory would be crucial in winning back the support of the fans for the national team said their win against Africa's number one ranked side was a great indicator of how far the team has grown in the last few years.

"I am very happy today. Not only because we won, but I think we deserved to win the game with the chances we had. I am more happy about the performance. As I said before the game, the result is not important - but to see the progression we made in the last months" said the Belgian.

With the backing of a vocal FNB Stadium, Bafana Bafana showed no respect to their more fancied opponents, creating chance after chance and having the Moroccans on the back foot for the most parts of the match.

"We played against a very good team, and we were never dominated. On the contrary, we sometimes dominated the team, we had three or four good chances to score, and I only remember one or two for them" said an elated Broos.

On the progress of the team ahead of next year's TotalEnergies AFCON 2023, Broos said the team had grown over the last few years but there was still some work to be done.

"You don't build a team in one day. You need time and today you see a team that plays good football and creates chances which is what we want. We still have to improve and that's for sure. If we can do that, we can do well in the AFCON," he concluded.