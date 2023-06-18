South Africa: 'They Look for Stupid Things' - - Broos Takes Aim At Critics

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has hit back at his critics, accusing them of being bent on destabilising his job.

The Belgian was appointed Bafana coach in May 2021 but only a few months into his role, he failed to guide South Africa to the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

But he has atoned somewhat by securing a ticket to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals, although not in a convincing fashion.

Over the two years he has been in the job, Broos has received a lot of flak for his controversial team selections.

He has also been sharply criticised for the manner in which Bafana have struggled against more established opponents, including the 5-0 thumping by France in March 2022.

"I have always been happy but not during moments with many critics because they were not honest," Broos told Safa media.

"I am always angry when they tell me we don't play well. But every time I come back to the game against France, I talk about the criticism I read and heard at that moment which wasn't honest."

He said the critics wanted to destabilise his position as coach.

"They were not saying this and that is not good. No! They were looking for stupid things, disrespecting the nation and saying that I didn't understand African culture," he said.

"You can't defend yourself against such things even if you wanted to. I did it once and I'll never do it again."

Broos insists he has done a good job with the national team and hopes he has proved his critics wrong.

"Now I hope people understand what we did in the last two years and that I had a goal when I started here," said the former Cameroon coach.

"Little by little, I'm achieving that goal now and this is something that makes me a lot satisfied."

This Saturday Bafana has another stern test against Morocco in their last 2023 Afcon qualifier which is, however, a dead rubber with both teams having already qualified.

Pictured above: Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos and his assistant Helman Mkhalele