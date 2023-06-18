South Africa: A Boxer's Big Step to Recovery - Lamati Out of Icu

South African boxer Ludumo Lamati is making positive progress in a hospital in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Lamati was admitted to the hospital after his loss to Briton Nick Ball after he collapsed in his corner following his 12th-round stoppage defeat in a World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver featherweight title at the SSE Arena in Belfast. It was 31-year-old Lamati's first defeat in 23 fights.

Boxing5 Promotions, which stages his fights, issued a statement on his latest progress.

"Our champion has been moved from ICU to the neurologist's ward where he is showing positive signs daily," said the statement.

"The team has flown over with his mom and girlfriend and regular visits have brought a smile to his face. There is still recovery to be done so each day of rest is needed. Your prayers and positive comments have meant a great deal."

It's almost 20 days since Eastern Cape-born Lamati was hospitalised. Collin Nathan, his trainer and manager, expressed delight upon hearing the latest developments.

"He is in our prayers every day. We hope his mother and girlfriend bring him home," said the experienced trainer.

Over £2,500 (R60,000) has been raised in less than a day to help cover travel costs for Lamati's family to travel to Northern Ireland, Belfastlive reported.