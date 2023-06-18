Somalia: Hirshabelle Fires Governor Who Played a Major Role in Anti-Al-Shabab Push

Jowhar, Somalia — The president of Hirshabeelle state has dismissed the governor of Hiran region, Ali Jeyte Osman, who played a major role in the fight against Al-Shabaab.

The dismissal was announced in a decree signed by Ali Guudlawe, who also appointed Abdullahi Ahmed Maalin (Sufurow) as the new Governor of Hiraan Region.

The sacked governor has in recent months led the forces of the SNA and clan militia known as Ma'wisley who have achieved success in the fight against Al Shabaab in central Somalia.

Jeyte's firing came following dispute over the tax revenue in Hiran region, according to sources. The move has sparked a tension in Beledweyne city with troops blocked roads.

During his tenure, Ali Jeyte initiated this campaign to uproot Al-Shabab from his region last year with the help of local security forces and the Somali National Army (SNA).

President Hassan Sheikh Mahamud's decision to arm and organize other clan militias to help the national army, has been lauded as a functioning strategy to defeat Al-Shabaab.