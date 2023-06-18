Africa: PM - Egypt Strongly in Favor of African Efforts to End Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Egypt is strongly in favor of any efforts aiming at resolving the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said, adding that African efforts will continue to achieve the noble goal of peace.

The premier made the remarks while participating, on behalf of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, in an expanded meeting between the leaders of African Peace Initiative to End Russia-Ukraine Conflict and President of Russia Vladimir Putin, here on Saturday.

This joint endeavor is based on African leaders' recognition of the depth of the crisis as well as its severe impacts on the peoples of both sides of the conflict parties and African citizens alike, Madbouli said, highlighting the conflict grave consequences on peoples' wealth and food security.

He added that the genuine efforts exerted by African leaders on that score are aimed at a comprehensive and sustainable solution, which cannot be achieved except through listening to the voice of reason and abandoning the language of force.