South Africa: Police Arrest Two Suspects and Recover High-Calibre Firearms Following a Business Robbery At a Shopping Mall in Ekurhuleni

press release

Parktown — Gauteng Police arrested two suspects and recovered hi-calibre firearms, ammunition, getaway cars, and explosives following a business robbery that took place at a jewellery shop in Ekurhuleni on Sunday, 18 June 2023.

It is alleged that about eight suspects entered into a jewellery shop and held up the employees at gunpoint before taking an undisclosed amount of jewellery from the shelves. As they were getting out of the mall, suspects fired shots randomly. Mall security and police gave chase to the suspects as they sped off with getaway cars.

The hi-speed chase continued until in Alexandra, where one of the getaway cars was cornered and one suspect was arrested. The suspect led the police to two houses in Alexandra, where the second suspect was arrested and three other getaway cars were recovered. The suspects were found with two rifles, a pistol, ammunition, and explosives.

Preliminary investigations revealed that one of the getaway cars, Audi A4, was reported to be hijacked in Limpopo Province early this year.

Police are still on the lookout for suspects that are still at large and the jewellery taken during the business robbery.

The arrested suspects will be charged with business robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms and possession of suspected hijacked vehicle, amongst other crimes.

Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the other suspects to please call the nearest police station or call crime stop on 08600 10111. Information can also be given anonymously via MySAPS App that can be downloaded from any smartphone.

Media Statement - Office of the Provincial Commissioner Gauteng