Citrusdal residents have been isolated in their town since Wednesday evening after flooding cut off access to the Cederberg town. Some residents are stranded outside with no way to return to their homes.

The main access road off the N7 highway, the R393, collapsed on Wednesday evening during heavy downpours, destroyed by the rapid flowing Olifants River.

Watch video

🎥 Video & Editing by Ashraf Hendricks

📝 Produced by Liezl Human