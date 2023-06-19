South Africa: Pitso Mosimane - From Saudi to Abu Dhabi!

South Africa's most successful coach has been unveiled as the new manager of UAE Pro League side Al Wahda FC.

Following a difficult departure from Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli, the former Mamelodi Sundowns boss is all set for his fifth venture as a head coach.

His new side are prominent in the Arab world, winning four titles in their history. However their last league triumph came 13 years ago, making the change an even more exciting one.

"Al Wahda FC company has signed with the South African technical director Pitso Mosimane to lead the first team as a head coach," the club said in a statement.

"The club's board of directors welcomes Mr Mosimane to the home of champions; wishing him the success in serving the club's leadership, administration and fans ambitions."

Mosimane is currently in South Africa having just launched his new soccer schools.

Links to Kaizer Chiefs and other PSL clubs have now been shut down though, and it is only a matter of time before he takes off for the Middle East to prepare for his new challenge.