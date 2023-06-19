Rwanda: Bank of Kigali Transforms Tax Payment With Digital System

15 June 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddy Abayisenga

Bank of Kigali has been a pioneer in embracing innovation, revolutionising banking by making it more accessible and convenient for customers through digital solutions.

By introducing a digital system for tax payments, Bank of Kigali (BK) seeks to empower taxpayers, helping them save time and make tax payments more efficient.

Taxpayers can now quickly and conveniently complete their payments using the BK Mobile App on their smartphones, Internet Banking on their computers, or Mobiserve (*334#) on basic mobile telephones, which is now providing a simple and hassle-free way to settle tax obligations without visiting a physical branch.

By employing technological advances, BK has simplified the process of paying taxes, sparing its clients from consuming time and energy.

There are numerous advantages to using BK's digital channels for tax payments. Here are some of them:

Convenience

Say goodbye to long waits in line at the bank office. The newly implemented system allows customers to make use of BK's digital channels to pay their tax obligations quickly and conveniently from any location, day or night.

Time-saving

By leveraging BK's digital platforms, taxpayers can now complete their payments quickly and with ease, eliminating the need to stand in lines or fill out paperwork.

Security

Since the security of customers' transactions is a top concern at Bank of Kigali, the investment banking company has put in place robust security measures, such as encryption protocols and multifactor authentication, to ensure the utmost protection for their financial information.

Accessibility

BK's digital channels serve a diverse set of clients. Consequently, BK provides options that suit a wide range of preferences and technological capabilities, from smartphone users to those with basic mobile phones.

By utilising Bank of Kigali's digital channels for tax payments, individuals and businesses can avoid the usual pressures and hurry associated with meeting tax deadlines.

They can enjoy a streamlined, effortless process that accommodates their schedule and helps them stay on top of their financial responsibilities.

