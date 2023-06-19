Kenya: DP Gachagua Says NHIF Reforms Inevitable

Nairobi — The government is intensifying reforms in the National Hospital Insurance Fund to make it more inclusive and responsive to healthcare needs of Kenyans, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said.

Speaking when he participated in the Heart-to-Heart Run in Nairobi on Saturday, the DP said the Government was keen on easing the burden brought by expensive medical care.

"The Kenya Kwanza Administration is implementing reforms in the Health Sector, specifically the National Hospital Insurance Fund. We are determined to increase access to quality healthcare and reduce the burden on our people, especially the vulnerable," he said.

The annual Heart-Heart Foundation Run initiated by the Karen Hospital celebrated its 30 years since inception on Saturday.

Funds raised from it are used to treat children with heart diseases.

Mr Gachagua welcomed the Run saying hundreds of children had benefitted from it over the years.

"As we embark on this year's Heart Run, we are collectively determined to make a mark in every child's heart through the funds raised. That is how we will build a society where no child suffers for lack of access to quality healthcare," he stated.

He challenged the other hospitals to explore similar initiatives saying Karen Hospital had set the pace for them.

The Hospital's Co-Proprietor Dr Dan Gikonyo said they have supported 400 children with heart diseases with the funds collected from the annual runs.

"Every penny we collect supports a child who has a heart problem," he said.

The DP was joined in the walk by Woman Representatives Esther Passaris (Nairobi), Ann Wamuratha (Kiambu) and MPs Felix Odiwour Jalang'o (Langata), Benjamin Gathiru Mejjadonk (Embakasi Central), Beatrice Elachi (Dagoretti North) among other leaders and hundreds of children. - DPPs