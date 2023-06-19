Kenya: President Ruto Embarks On Kakamega Tour Amid Political Division

Nairobi — President William Ruto is on Sunday scheduled to tour Kakamega County, where he will attend a church service at the ACK Christ Church.

President Ruto's tour of the region comes barely a month after he attended an interdenominational church service in Busia.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi is among the prominent leaders from the region who will host the President.

The Western region is widely seen as a stronghold of the opposition - Azimio coalition and President Ruto's visits to the region seem to weaken that influence if anything.

The timing of the visit to Kakamega coincides with a period of sharp division among a section of leaders in the region regarding the Finance Bill 2023.

During the second reading stage of the Bill on Wednesday, Kabuchai Member of Parliament Simiyu Majimbo Kalasinga, who is aligned with Kenya Kwanza, publicly voiced his opposition to the Bill and cast his vote against it.

"Being a member of Kenya Kwanza does not imply advocating for laws that will burden the people," he once said.

The first-term MP was elected under the ticket of the Ford Kenya Party, whose leader is Speaker Moses Wetangula.

The Bill sailed through to the Committee of the Whole House stage after a total of 176 MPs majority of whom were from Kenya Kwanza voted in favor against 81 of their colleagues who opposed it.