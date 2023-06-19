Kenya: Shakahola Exhumation Takes a Break as Third Phase of Postmortem Starts

Nairobi — The government will conduct the third phase of the post-mortem exercise on 94 bodies of the victims of the Shakahola starvation cult from Monday to ease congestion at the Malindi Sub-County Hospital Mortuary.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said Sunday during a church service at PEFA, Kamahuha Church in Murang'a that so far, the government has exhumed 336 bodies in Shakahola forest, which sits at the expansive Chakama Ranch since the exercise began.

Kindiki said the government has temporarily halted the exhumation process until the completion of the examination of the 94 bodies of the victims of a cult linked to controversial televangelist Paul Mackenzie who was remanded to await formal charges.

The prosecution has indicated it intends to charge him with genocide and other related charges.

The Interior CS maintained that the government will do everything in its power to make sure every victim is accounted for.

"We will not hide anything. We will tell the world the truth. We will make sure that no one is left behind at Shakahola; dead or alive," Kindiki said.

He disclosed that there still exist mass graves in the Chakama Ranch that are yet to be exhumed.

Kindiki further called on the religious institutions and religious leaders to partner with the Government in smoking out the crooks and criminals hiding behind religion to cause death and suffering of Kenyans.

He maintained that the government will not backtrack on its efforts to reform religious institutions in the country which he says will shield Kenyans from unscrupulous religious leaders misleading Kenyans using the scriptures.

"We have no problem with 99.999% of our churches. We only have a problem with a few rogue preachers who are using the Holy scriptures to mislead and lie to their followers," he warned.

As detectives continue to search the vast forest for survivors and additional burial sites, a staggering 613 individuals still remain missing.

Shanzu Senior Principal Magistrate Yusuf Shikanda has since ordered the transfer of Mackenzie, the primary suspect in the cult investigation, and 28 others to Malindi GK Prison.

The decision came after a state alert indicated that the majority of the suspects, initially held in police stations, had initiated a hunger strike.

During their court appearance for a routine mention on June 14, about 12 followers of Pastor Mackenzie collapsed at the court due to hunger.