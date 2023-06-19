Sudan: Wali of West Darfur Assassinated

15 June 2023
Dabanga (Khartoum)

El Geneina — Khamis Abakar, Wali (Governor) of West Darfur, was assassinated on Wednesday evening after unidentified assailants abducted him from his home in the state capital El Geneina.

News of Abakar's murder drew condemnation from various sources. The Darfur Bar Association (DBA) and the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) denounced the brutal assassination, with the latter describing the situation in El Geneina as "a full-scale genocide with severe civilian casualties". The DBA attributed the ongoing massacres to armed groups supported by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

In a televised interview hours before he died, Abakar refuted claims that the violence was merely a tribal conflict between the Masalit and Arab tribes. He emphasised that the clashes initially erupted between the army and the RSF before spreading to affect all neighbourhoods and tribes indiscriminately.

The governor condemned the extensive destruction inflicted upon El Geneina, calling it a 'total invasion' by armed groups. He criticised the governor of Darfur and the central government for their failure to respond to repeated pleas for assistance. He expressed disappointment in the Sudanese Armed Forces' (SAF) lack of intervention to protect people throughout the conflict, stating that they instead "remained stationed at their headquarters in the 15th Infantry Division".

SAF Commander-in-Chief Abdelfattah El Burhan expressed deep dismay and condemned the RSF for "perpetrating atrocities against defenceless civilians".

The RSF published a statement following the incident characterising the situation in West Darfur as tribal fighting and suggesting the involvement of 'remnants of the previous regime' in exacerbating the conflict. They called for the formation of an urgent committee to establish communication and coordination between warring tribal parties, communities, the RSF, and the SAF. The RSF also advocated for the "formation of a fact-finding committee to identify the true causes of the crisis and those involved".

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.