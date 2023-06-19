Africa: TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Qualifier - DR Congo Seal Crucial Away Win Over Gabon

DR Congo revived their hopes of qualifying for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d'Ivoire 2023 with a crucial 2-0 away win over Gabon in Franceville on Sunday night.

With everything still to play for in this tightly contested group, the match carried immense significance. Historically, the DRC had never emerged victorious in Gabon, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the encounter.

Right from the start, the Panthers demonstrated their intent, launching attacks that tested the steady hands of goalkeeper Lionel Mpassi.

However, it was in the 34th minute that the tide shifted in favor of the Leopards. A well-executed corner found Aaron Tshibola, who expertly redirected the ball into the net, granting DR Congo the lead.

The DRC continued to assert their dominance as the game progressed. In the 83rd minute, substitute Mayele showcased her prowess, latching onto a long pass from Meschak Elia.

With deft footwork and a powerful strike, Mayele found the back of the net, registering her first international goal.

With only two shots on target, DR Congo effectively stifled Gabon's attacking ambitions. The Panthers, disheartened by their inability to break through the Congolese defense, appeared resigned to defeat in the closing stages of the match.

This crucial victory propels Sébastien Desabre's men to the top of Group I, level on points with Gabon.

Sudan and Mauritania sit closely behind with six and five points respectively, setting the stage for an intense showdown on Tuesday.