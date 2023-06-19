Tanzania: Afcon Qualification - Tanzania 1-0 Niger

18 June 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

TAIFA Stars have defeated Niger 1-0 to make a step further towards qualifying for the Africa cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

The crucial game at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday afternoon has seen Simon Msuva netting the solitary goal.

He receives a timely assist from left back Novatus Dismas who quizzed two Niger defenders inside the box before releasing a sweet pass.

With the output, Stars have gathered seven points in five matches with one game to spare versus Algeria (away).

However, the opportunity to make it to Ivory Coast will depend on the other group F match between Uganda against leaders Algeria later on Sunday evening.

It is a second win for the country's envoys in the unfolding AFCON qualifiers and their first home triumph.

For Niger, the setback has ended their dreams of making it to the finals as they remain glued at the bottom of the group with 2 points.


