Tanzanians Cautioned Against Random Usage of Medicines

Bukoba — KAGERA residents and all Tanzanians have been cautioned against random usage of medicines, instead should adhere to prescription given by medical doctors.

Equally, Tanzanians should regularly check their health status following indications that Non-Communicable Diseases (NDCs) were on the increase.

Kagera Regional Pharmacist, Mr Paul Jisena made the remarks yesterday during a one-day training attended by reporters from different media outlets held in Bukoba Municipal Council.

Elaborating, he said there is a worrying trend among people using drugs randomly without consulting a medical doctor.

"Some of the people just buy medicines from pharmacies or medical shops and do not mind to consult a medical doctor. This is very dangerous to their health," he warned.

Mr Jisena urged reporters to educate people on the importance of using laboratory tests and to check on expiry dates before they take medicines, adding that all medicines carry an emblem marked "Government of Tanzania (GOT).

"Before you take medication for the first time, talk to your doctor or pharmacist to see if there is anything you should stay away from. Follow instructions and read all medicine labels and be sure to follow instructions. Finally, take your medicine on time," he said.

Taking drugs in a way that hasn't been recommended by a doctor can be more dangerous than people think. In fact, it's drug abuse and it is illegal, just like taking street drugs.

But description drugs are only safe for the people who have prescriptions for them. That is because a doctor has examined these people and prescribed the right dose of medicine for their medical condition.

The doctor has also told them exactly how they should take the medicine, including things to avoid while taking the drug. They are also aware of wide effects and can watch patients closely for these," he said.

Mr Jisena explained further Kagera Region has a porous border while reports said some unfaithful traders were importing expired drugs adding..." Do not hesitate to report these crooks to police and other security organs for necessary action."