Tanzania: Geita Forms 451 Child Protection Councils

Geita — AUTHORITIES in Geita region in collaboration with stakeholders dealing in child protection interventions have formed a total of 451 child protection councils.

The formed councils are expected to fight against acts of violence against children in the region.

Acting Geita Regional Commissioner, Cornel Magembe stated this over the weekend during celebration of the International Day of the African Child held in Geita town council.

Mr Magembe, who is the Geita District Commissioner, said the children councils have been introduced in all six councils of Geita region.

They operate in all 122 wards as well as 329 villages and streets focusing on implementation of the national action plan to eradicate violence against women and children.

"Let me take this opportunity to ask parents, guardians and all members of society in general to be responsible in protecting the rights of children, including ensuring that they study in proper environments.

You should eradicate oppressive traditions leading to child marriages, rape, prostitution, hazardous work for children and any kind of violence against children," he pointed out.

The Acting Assistant Regional Administrative Secretary, Mr Magembe Jackson, on his part said in strengthening the protection, safety and development of the child, they kept on community awareness campaign as well as offering legal aid.

Gender Affairs Officer from the Voluntary Services Overseas (VSO) Geita offices, Ms Hellen Mahindi, said that in recognising the value of the child, they have invested more to eradicate child labour in mining resulting from artisanal mining in the region.

A representative of the National Children's Council, Joseph Mkombozi said the biggest challenge for children at the moment is lack of proper family care leading to an increased number of children roaming in the streets.