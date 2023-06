A girl, aged 18, was arrested after she allegedly concealing the body of a newly born baby on Friday.

The police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi announced this in the weekend crime report.

According to Shikwambi, the incident occurred at Okatope at Uushinga village at around 12h00.

"The body of a newborn was discovered by a minor child, feasted on by dogs," Shikwambi said.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Ondangwa Magistrate's Court on Monday and police investigation continues.