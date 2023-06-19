Kenya: Interior Cabinet Secretary Kindiki Warns Politicians on Calling for Demonstrations

Nairobi — Politicians who will not be happy with the passing of Finance Bill 2023, have been told to seek legal action instead of calling for demonstrations.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has said the government will not allow any leader to organize demonstrations which lead to destruction of property.

He noted the law must be adhered to and no one will not be allowed to bring hooligans to streets leading to disruption of businesses and transport.

The opposition leaders led by Raila Odinga had threatened to call for demonstrations if the finance bill will sail through.

His sentiments were echoed by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro who asked opposition leaders to use the floor of the house to bring in proposals they want to be a factor in the bill before it goes for third reading.

Ndindi who was speaking during the Catholic Diocese of Murang'a Family Day said as elected leaders the opposition should represent the views of the people they represent in the parliament but not in the streets.