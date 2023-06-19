Egypt Welcomes Restoration of Diplomatic Representation Between Qatar, UAE

19 June 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt welcomed the announcement of the United Arab Emirates and Qatar on the restoration of diplomatic representation between them by resuming the work at the Embassy of the UAE in Doha, and at the Embassy of Qatar in Abu Dhabi and its consulate in Dubai as of Monday.

In a statement released by the Foreign Ministry, Egypt termed such step as "positive" on the track of enhancing joint Arab action and entrenching Arab unity, asserting its full support to all efforts aimed at beefing up inter-Arab relations at all levels with the aim of protecting the common interests of Arab peoples.

