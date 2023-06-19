Sudan: Vice President of Sudan's Sovereign Council Welcomes Egypt's Role in Sudanese Crisis

Vice President of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council Malik Agar hailed on Monday Egypt's role in solving the Sudanese crisis and its participation in the initiative to end the crisis.

In a press conference, he said Cairo is able to positively contribute to resolving the Sudanese crisis as one of the countries that play pivotal role in the region.

Agar said that his meeting with President Sisi covered several issues of mutual concern, as well as the Sudanese war and its consequences on Egypt.

He pointed out that nearly 5 million Sudanese are present in Egypt, adding he discussed with the president the conditions of nearly 150,000 Sudanese stranded on the borders.

He added he discussed with president Sisi measures to facilitate the entry of the Sudanese who fled the war in their country.

He thanked president Sisi for the rapid response to the Sudanese requests.

"Egypt provided several facilities for people fleeing the fighting," he noted.

Sudan's war must end at the negotiation table, Agar said.

All attempts strive to end the conflict in Sudan, although some may be invalid or unfavorable to the Sudanese situation due to unforeseen factors, he added.

Egypt will contribute to the solution as much as it is harmed by the crisis as one of the most affected nations by Sudan's current situation, Agar said.

Hundreds of thousands of refugees are pouring into Egypt to escape the violence in Sudan, he emphasized.