Mozambique Assists 3,5 Thousand Returnee Families in Mocímboa DA Praia and Opens an Office in Mueda to Increase Operations in Northern Mozambique

press release

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) recently assisted returnees to Mocímboa da Praia, Cabo Delgado, with essential household items. Kits composed of bucket, mosquito nets, tarpaulin, cooking set, bar of soap, sleeping mats and cutlery were distributed to 3,5 thousand displaced families to help them restart their lives.

This assistance, delivered to six neighbourhoods, is intended to improve in the short-term, the living conditions of returnees and to provide the basic necessary hygiene and dignity conditions, and also improve shelter conditions.

"The distribution of essential household items for families that returned to Mocímboa da Praia is part of the ICRC's continued efforts to assist communities affected by the armed conflict", said the Head of the Pemba Sub-Delegation, Valentina Torricelli.

The kits are an immediate support for people returning to their districts of origin to rebuild their lives, guaranteeing that they, and in particular the most vulnerable, have access to essential items for survival and basic well-being

"Since we left Mocímboa after the attacks, I could not get any assistance. Now, this kit will help me restart my life together with my grandchildren"

The assistance comes after a multidisciplinary assessment by the ICRC concluded that there were several challenges, amongst them: access to basic household items, including for hygiene, cooking and eating utensils, livelihoods, and living conditions in general.

NEW OFFICE

In order to signal its presence in northern Cabo Delgado, the ICRC recently opened an office in Mueda, which will serve as a strategic operational base, allowing for an easier and more efficient humanitarian response in the region.

"The ICRC's base in Mueda covering the districts of Mueda, Nangade, Muidumbe and Mocímboa, allows us to be closer to communities directly affected by the conflict, facilitating dialogue with arms carriers on the respect of International Humanitarian law (IHL) as well as for our response to the needs of affected communities," declared Torricelli.

In this region, besides distribution of essential household items in Mocímboa da Praia, the ICRC is focused on Protection activities, namely, Restoration of Family Links of people separated by the conflict, especially of unaccompanied children, and dialogue with arms carriers for the respect of IHL.

As regards health, ICRC focused on donation of medicines and in the rehabilitation of the operating room and courtyard of Mueda rural hospital. We are also assisting the blood donation drive by the Ministry of Health.

The ICRC is also working on rehabilitating the Buji water system that supplies communities resident in Mocímboa da Praia and drilling 6 boreholes.