Kenya: DCI Recover Sh11 Million Worth of Vandalised Kenya Power Equipment

19 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have recovered an assortment of Kenya Power equipment worth Sh11 million at a scrap metal yard in Denderu, Kiambu.

According to the investigative agency, this followed a raid Sunday night at the yard whose owner has since gone into hiding.

Among the recovered equipment included transformer fuses, pilon bindings, transformer laminations, transformer shells, high tension cables among other.

One suspect was arrested during the raid as efforts to arrest the main culprit intensify.

