Angola: Octopus Fishery Starts Operation in Benguela

Benguela — A specialised octopus fishery, Mormolo Fishery, with capacity to catch 100 tons of octopuses per month started operating early in the weekend in the centre-west Benguela Province.

Recently inaugurated by the minister of State for Economic Coordination, José de Lima Massano, the unit is the result of a 13 million euro investment.

According to Miguel Seabra (one of the shareholders) 40 percent of the investment was guaranteed by own capital and the remainder by the banks.

"This is one of the most modern processing plants in the country and in Africa, with European standards", Seabra said, adding that this is in fact the first factory in the country to be certified for octopus production by the European Union.

Seabra explained that early on Friday the factory performed its first export of 30 tons of octopuses to a client in Portugal.

The businessman added that the fishery has already started to serve the national market namely, restaurants and large retailers.

"We have a vessel that is also a factory. It goes out for a twenty day trip, with two shifts, and besides the catch it processes, freezes and packs", Seabra said.

The minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Carmen do Sacramento Neto, has said the government is monitoring octopus fishing,taking into account the biology and structure of what is in the sea.

"Angola does not consume much octopus. This first experience indicates that some species can be caught for export, but it is necessary to ensure that some quantity remains for the country", the minister explained.

The minister said she was pleased with the entrance into operation of the factory, since it will contribute to supporting the economy, bringing foreign exchange to the country, as it has the necessary qualification to export with quality.

TC/CRB/Amp/jmc