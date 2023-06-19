Kenya: USAID Boss to Visit Tanzania, Kenya

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) administrator Samantha Power is expected to visit Tanzania and Kenya from next week to reinforce the United States' longstanding and continued commitment to both East African member states.

Information sourced from USAID website during says during her stay in Tanzania, she will travel to Arusha to engage with farmer groups and the Tanzania Horticulture Association (TAHA) as part of the U.S. government's Feed the Future investments in long term food security.

In addition, Power will meet new mothers who have benefitted from the m-mama maternal and child health program, and engage with m-mama community drivers to learn more about the program's expansion and impact in Tanzania.

She is also expected to attend the signing celebration of a Development Objective Agreement between the US and Tanzania in Dar es Salaam and meet with civil society leaders and conservationists while in the country.

According to USAID, the Administrator Power will also meet with President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

On the other hand, while in Kenya she will meet with President William Ruto to discuss a range of issues within the context of our close development partnership.