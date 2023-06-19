Kenya: Sakaja Unveils Sh1.2 Billion Food Subsidy Program in Nairobi Schools

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has unveiled a Sh1.2 billion food subsidy program that is set to benefit 250,000 children in the county.

According to Sakaja, there will be a construction of central kitchens within Nairobi for the school feeding program.

The Governor indicated that the Kitchens will be constructed in Dagoretti North, Embakasi Central, Embakasi South, Kasarani, Kibra, Makadara, Starehe, Roysamu, Ruaraka, and Westlands Sub-counties starting tomorrow.

"Nutritious meals will be cooked in these central kitchens and the meals transported in special sealed containers and special vehicles to keep the meals safe from contamination, and keep them warm, to surrounding schools," he said. "Each kitchen is expected to produce about 10,000 nutritional meals daily."

Sakaja added that parents will pay sh5 for each learner daily while the County Government of Nairobi will cater for the other costs.

He stated that the School Feeding Program dubbed 'Dishi na County' aims to feed children enrolled in public primary schools and public ECD Centres.

"As the Governor of this City, my vision is for this program to improve the nutritional status of the learners and to encourage students to attend school, leading to an increase in enrollment, performance, and transition to higher levels of education," he said.

"We have a responsibility to our children. And that is what Dishi na County aims to feed about 250,000 children in Nairobi County enrolled in public primary schools and public ECD Centers."

Sakaja called for partners in the private sector, as well as individuals and foundations, to step up and support the initiative in order to ensure that the students in schools receive a meal each day and to improve their attendance and performance,

"We call on other partners - private sector, individuals, and foundations among others - to come on board to support this program in ensuring our children have a hot meal daily," he added.