Angola/Central African Republic: CAN '2024 - National Team Beat Central African Republic

Luanda — The Angolan National Football Team have taken an important step towards qualifying for the final phase of the African Nations Championship (CAN '2024), to take place in Ivory Coast, after beating the CAR national team 2-1 on Saturday in the fifth round of Group E, played in Douala, Cameroon.

In the match attended by Faustin-Archange Touadéra, President of the Central African Republic (CAR), the defender Kialonda Gaspar and Milson scored for the "Sable Antelopes" (Angola national team), while team captain Geoffrey Kondogbia scored for the CAR national team.

The referee, the Moroccan Rédouane Jiyed, cancelled two goals to the national squad for offside.

However, with this result, Angola have eight points in second place. The top spot is currently occupied by Ghana.

With this result, CAR dropped to third place with 7 points, while Madagascar come in the last position.

It is recalled that in the first round match played on June 1, 2022, at the 11 de Novembro Stadium, in Luanda, Angola also won, 2-1. FN/MRA/jmc