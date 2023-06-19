Tanzania: 'We Will Reward Special Olympic Winners'

Zanzibar — TANZANIANS athletes and other sports persons competing in the Special Olympics World Games 2023 in Berlin, Germany will receive special rewards from the Government, Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi promised during the event's opening.

He made the remarks while speaking at the reception of the Tanzanian team formed by players, students and people with disabilities from Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar who met at the embassy of Tanzania, President Mwinyi wished them good luck and that Tanzanians including President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan are praying for their victory.

"We need you to win and we will reward you at home. Work hard for our country," Mwinyi said at the reception that also included team leaders, and the Zanzibar First Lady Maryam Mwinyi. Hussein Ali Hassan Mwinyi represents the Tanzanian Head of State, Samia Suluhu Hassan.

In 2019, Tanzania performed well in the similar Olympics held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), particularly emerged the winner in Volleyball, and won a bronze medal in athletics.

Other leaders from Tanzanian accompanying the team are the Sports Ministers; Tabia Maulid Mwita (Zanzibar) and Pindi Chana (Tanzania Mainland), and the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Ambassador Mbarouk Nassor Mbarouk.

The 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games, officially known as the XVI Special Olympic are the 16th edition taking place in Berlin, Germany, but it is the first time Germany hosts that event.

According to organisers, about 7,000 athletes and unified partners from approximately 170 countries are scheduled to compete in 24 sports disciplines, with 3,000 coaches and 20,000 volunteers.