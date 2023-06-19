East Africa: IGAD Adopts Roadmap for Conflict Resolution in Sudan, Commends Ethiopian Peace Process

Addis Ababa — : Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has adopted a roadmap for the resolution of the conflict in Sudan and commended the African Union-led and Ethiopian-owned successful peace process.

The 14th Ordinary Session of the IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Government was held on Monday, 12th June 2023, and was chaired by Malik Agar, the Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan and representative of the Chair of the IGAD Heads of State and Government, it was indicated.

The assembly was also attended by leaders of the IGAD member countries and foreign affairs ministers including Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

In its communiqué sent to ENA, IGAD has adopted four point of action plans to resolve the ongoing Sudan crisis.

It Includes Ethiopia as the fourth member of the IGAD High-Level Delegation for the Peace Process in the Sudan; and for William Ruto, President of Kenya, to Chair the Quartet Countries of the Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya and South Sudan and for the Quartet to work in close coordination with the African Union Commission.

Within ten days, the Quartet would arrange a face-to-face meeting between General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the Chairperson of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan, and General Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo in one of the regional capitals, it was indicated.

Moreover, the communiqué stressed the need to secure a commitment from the leadership of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to establish a humanitarian corridor within two weeks.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia East Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Within three weeks, an inclusive political process towards a political settlement of the conflict in the Republic of Sudan will be initiated, it added.

Expressing alarm regarding the continued fighting and the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in Sudan, it commended the unrelenting efforts of IGAD High-Level Delegation led by Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of Sudan, towards the de-escalation of armed engagements and resolution of the conflict in Sudan.

The communiqué also lauded the African Union, the AU High-Level Panel, and the African Union Commission, the AU Monitoring, verification, and compliance mission, the IGAD Executive Secretary for supporting the implementation of this AU-led and Ethiopian-owned successful peace process.

IGAD further called upon regional and international partners to support Ethiopia's efforts for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of conflict-affected areas in northern Ethiopia.