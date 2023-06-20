South Africa: SA to Host Netherlands, Denmark Leaders

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to host Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte and the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, on an official joint working visit on Tuesday.

The visit will be held at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Tshwane.

"The visit seeks to solidify South Africa's relationship with Denmark and the Netherlands in the areas of green hydrogen, renewable energy and just energy transition. It is expected that South Africa and the Netherlands will sign the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation on green hydrogen.

"The visit also brings a substantial group of investors to South Africa to reinforce the high levels of cooperation and good relations between South Africa and two important European partners. The visit will entail a programme of joint bilateral talks and a joint business seminar," the Presidency said in a statement.

The bilateral talks are expected to be followed by a joint business forum comprising industry leaders from the countries, which will be attended by the two Prime Ministers and President Ramaphosa.

The forum will be held on under the theme, 'Green Energy Transition and Green Hydrogen Partnerships for Impact' and will focus on green energy technologies.

"Ahead of the leaders addressing the business forum, delegates will participate in plenary sessions on finance and skills development for local impact; roundtables to encourage discussions in a number of areas, including the greening of industry, port development, industrial development support, green mobility, fuel cells and electrolysers, and green energy generation.

"A delegation, which includes the CEOs of the Port of Rotterdam, Invest International, which provides financing for projects, as well as the Gasunie, which owns and manages the gas transmission network in the Netherlands, will accompany Prime Minister Rutte.

"In addition, about 15 private companies will also form part of the delegation. Prime Minister Frederiksen will be accompanied by a high-level business delegation," the Presidency said.