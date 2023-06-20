South Africa: Driving Licence Card Machine Back in Full Production

19 June 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Transport has announced that the driving licence card production machine is back in full production.

This follows the department's announcement to the public in May 2023 that the machine was taken out of production for three weeks in order to replace a broken part identified during a routine maintenance.

Department spokesperson, Collen Msibi, said the testing of the machine, after the part replacement, took another two weeks before it was certified to go back to full production.

"This will see an increase in production from 60 000 cards produced over the past three weeks during the testing period to about 120 000 cards per week.

"The machine has printed an average 2 850 000 cards per annum in the past two financial years. Since its commissioning in 1998, it has printed over 60 million driving licence cards," Msibi said.

The backlog is currently at 350 000 cards for the past five weeks, depending on the number of orders received.

He said the department has introduced a catch-up plan to address the backlog, which will be cleared by the end of August 2023.

"The department is currently working on the process to introduce a new driving licence card as approved by Cabinet in August 2022. The new driving licence card will be launched before the end of the current financial year.

"It will also bring with it new card production machines to replace the current machine. This signals the new dawn in the driving licence card environment," Msibi said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.