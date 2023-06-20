South Africa: Police Generals Charged with Corruption in Recruitment Scandal - South African News Briefs - June 20, 2023

Three Police Generals Charged with Corruption in Recruitment Scandal

Three South African Police Service (SAPS) generals, including two retired and one serving, have been accused of corruption by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), reports TimesLive. The trio were part of a selection panel that was responsible for conducting interviews and recommending candidates for advertised positions in 2016. The IPID alleges that the generals conspired to manipulate the scoresheets, leading to the appointment of a different candidate and unjustly disadvantaging the deserving candidate. The three generals are scheduled to appear in the Tshwane magistrate's court to face the charges.

Gas Prices Skyrocket Amidst Supply Shortages and Supplier Disputes

The price of liquid petroleum gas (LPG) is set to increase by at least R4 to R4.50/kg this winter due to industry challenges like bad weather and a shortage of trucks, reports IOL. A dispute between major suppliers Vita Energy and Sunrise Energy has also impacted the market. Insiders say there is not enough supply, and alternative players like Avedia Energy cannot meet the demand. Regulatory authorities have been criticised for inadequate oversight. The market is experiencing a chronic shortage, and the situation is expected to stabilize only when vessels can dock, but bad weather hampers this.

Economic Hardship Pushes South Africans into Debt, Regardless of Wealth Status

According to the Eighty20/XDS Credit Stress Report, there's an increase in middle-income and wealthy South Africans defaulting on home and vehicle loans, indicating the country's poor credit health, reports TimesLive. The report reveals rising defaults in secured products, even among affluent segments. Home loans are becoming more burdensome due to higher interest rates, while vehicle asset finance is also showing a similar pattern. The middle class is experiencing a rise in credit card debt. Low-income segments heavily reliant on government grants face significant stress. The high unemployment rate is evident, with fewer domestic worker jobs and a large turnout at a government job fair. The report emphasises the need for smarter financial management and frugality, particularly for lower-income groups, to navigate these challenges.

