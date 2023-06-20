Zimbabwe: You Are Free to Stand On Your Own, Being Independent Is Simple - Ccc's Chamisa Tells Disgruntled Losing Candidates

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has told opposition members who bit the dust in the party's recently concluded candidate selection process that if disgruntled, they can contest as independent candidates in the upcoming general elections.

During a press conference, Sunday, Chamisa said those who were not happy with the candidate selection outcome are free to file nominations as independent candidates.

The nomination court sits at the High Court on Wednesday June 21.

Chamisa has not yet revealed the final list of opposition nominees, claiming do so will give leeway for victimisation by Zanu PF.

The CCC candidate selection has been marred by allegations of candidate imposition, which he vehemently dismissed saying the selection process was carried out by citizens and not the party leadership.

"Those who want to be independent are free to do so. Being independent is the simplest thing to do. They can even file now. One is free to stand on their own.

"Those who want to be in CCC are already on the party ticket and they will register as party nominated candidates.

"If one has any query and you have approached the grievance body and your issue has not been resolved, you are free to stand on your own," Chamisa said.

Chamisa dismissed that CCC faced challenges during the selection period which ended last week saying everything was in accordance with party plans.

According to the opposition leader, citizens were already aware of their candidates and "only thieves get disappointed."

He added "Kwatinotyira kuZanu PF. Ndiko kune bhora musango. Sango racho ndisu."

Responding to Harare East and Harare North legislators Tendai Biti and Rusty Markham's issue respectively, where the two are vying for Harare East constituency, Chamisa said the loser will be redeployed somewhere.

"Those who are not nominated will be redeployed somewhere. We are a big movement. The one who has been nominated will file and the one who has not been nominated will be redeployed. They will be given other responsibilities."

Meanwhile, some popular MDC figures have resurfaced in CCC parliamentary positions.

These include Last Maengehama who was jailed 20 years together with Tungamirai Madzokere for allegedly killing a police officer in 2011 but served eight years at Chikurubi Maximum Prison before he was acquitted.

At the time of his arrest, Maengahama was a national executive member of the MDC.

Maengehama is vying for Glen View North constituency against two other candidates.

Former Harare Mayor Hebert Gomba-Glen Norah, Zivai Mhetu-Epworth North, Fadzayi Mahere CCC spokesperson for Mt Pleasant, Maureen Kademaunga-Sunningdale, Lovemore Chinoputsa-Hunyani, Masimba Manyanya-Goromonzi North, Luke Tamborinyoka- Goromonzi West and Richard Tsvangirai for Norton.

New faces include Zengeza West jailed MP Job Sikhala's son Job Junior and Gift Ostalos Siziba who is vying for Phelandaba-Tshabalala constituency against Enerst Rafamoyo.

These candidates, according to Chamisa, will only be confirmed just before nomination court Wednesday.