Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Leading Zimbabwe to Ruins - Says Economist Steve Hanke - Adds Zim Annual Inflation At 1298 Percent

20 June 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

UNITED States economist and currency expert Steve Hanke has said Zimbabwe's inflation is at 1298% per year, accusing President Emmerson Mnangagwa of running down the country.

Mnangagwa recently ordered the RBZ to stop foreign currency borrowing, as the government battles to contain a plunge in the local currency, a move Hanke described as 'economic stupidity'.

"Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa is giving a masterclass in economic stupidity and corruption.

"With annual inflation at a whopping 1298% per year, he continues to try to push Zimbabweans to use the Zim dollar. He is leading Zimbabwe to ruins," Hanke wrote on Twitter.

Zimbabwe Pres. Mnangagwa has ordered the central bank to stop borrowing foreign currency. This will do absolutely nothing to stop Zimbabwe's third episode of hyperinflation in fifteen years, which started on June 12th.https://t.co/8LPfnyU7p8

-- Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) June 18, 2023

Mnangagwa faces a tough bid for re-election in the August 23 polls.

Mnangagwa claims economic sabotage by 'detractors' as ZWL nosedives, prices skyrocket

ECONOMIC CRISIS: Police officers' salaries can only buy a pack of meat; opposition MPs charge; demand Mthuli Ncube appears before Parly

FIU directs products price reduction; warns businesses of breaching interbank exchange rate law

The value of Zimbabwe's currency is falling dramatically by the day, prices are rising and businesses are demanding USD for goods and services.

Consumers have had their local currency value eroded, with an increasing number of basic goods now beyond their reach.

In May, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) reported that month on month inflation rose significantly to 15,7% on the back of a sharp increase in prices.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.