Kenya: Reprieve for Kenyatta, Odinga as Court Bars Kega-Led Jubilee Faction From Exiting Azimio

Nairobi — Attempts by Jubilee Party's Kanini Kega-led faction to hold a National Delegates Convention (NDC) next month and subsequently ratify a resolution by the National Executive Committee (NEC) to exit the Azimio La Umoja Coalition have been dealt a blow after the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal issued orders barring it from convening any meetings.

This is after the Jeremiah Kioni-led group obtained interim conservatory orders "are hereby issued "restraining all parties hereto and/or their representatives jointly and severally from issuing any communication and/or making any public representations on behalf of Jubilee party."

"And further staying communication dated 6th and 13th June 2023 issued by the 3rd Respondent and any other communication and/or decisions that may have been issued and/or taken by any of the parties hereto on behalf of Jubilee party during the pendency of these proceedings," the court order read.

The faction led by former President Uhuru Kenyatta had filed a petition in court accusing Deputy Secretary General Joshua Kutuny of out rightly disregarding court orders by planning for the NDC slated for July 22.

"The 3rd respondent is in utter disregard of the spirit and text of court orders by taking actions,issuing correspondences, convening meeting and purporting to pass resolution that seeks to pre-empts the judgment of this tribunal in instant complaints and thereby undermine the authority of the tribunal," the petition read.

The Kenyatta's faction told the Desma Nungo-led tribunal that if conservatory issues are not ordered over the halting of Kega's wing NDC then it will render redundant cases filed before the court and further undermine its authority.

"These are weighty decision with far reaching ramifications on Jubilee Party and should await the determination of the issues in controversy into these complaints among them being whether the respondents have authority to issue the said notices," read the petition.

The Jubilee Party leadership led by acting secretary general Kanini Kega had said the party will convene a Special National Delegates Convention on July 22 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

Kega said the resolution followed a meeting by the National Executive Committee held Tuesday.

"The meeting noted and agreed with the determination of the Internal Disputes Resolution Committee (IDRC) dated May 30, 2023, which declared the meeting held on May 22, 2023, as null and void," Kega said.

On June 2, the Office of The Registrar Of Political Parties (ORPP), rejected the resolutions made during Jubilee Party's National Delegates Conference (NDC) led by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu stated that Uhuru's faction failed to meet the stipulated terms under which she would consider the resolutions passed on Monday, May 22, 2023.

In a letter addressed to Jubilee Party Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni in Kenyatta's faction, the Registrar of Political Parties, Anne Nderitu, explained that Jubilee Party's resolutions remain null and void until submission of all necessary documentation. Kioni delivered the documents to the office on May 23.

"Reference is made to the above subject matter and your letter dated May 23, 2023, submitting various documents, including, a notice convening the Special NDC meeting May 22, 2023.