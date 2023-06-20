Kenya: Court Stops Transcentury's Takeover By Equity Bank Over Debt

19 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — A court in Nairobi has stopped the takeover of TransCentrury (TC) by Equity Bank over debt.

The firm informed its shareholders and the public that the injunction took effect immediately.

It argues that the lender illegally appointed a receiver while they were still engaged in negotiations, saying it breached the law.

"We are delighted to see that the court has seen the irregularity that marred this very unfortunate and ill-intended process. We viewed the bank as a partner and have been in what we saw as positive discussions to arrive at an amicable agreement just a day before the receiver was appointed by the bank," TC Group Chairman Shaka Kariuki said.

"TransCentury is a significant business in Kenya's economic landscape, we are committed to meeting our obligation, and hence the reason why we embarked on a Rights Issue transaction at the beginning of the year," he added.

"Despite the challenging economic environment that Kenya and the world at large faces, we raised money from our shareholders and were preparing to settle on an agreement favorable to the business and the bank."

On Saturday, Equity Bank placed Transcentury and the East African Cables under receivership and administration for defaulting on Sh3.01 billion.

The lender appointed Messrs Muniu Thoithi and George Weru from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) as joint receivers and managers, effective yesterday.

Thoithi is a specialist in forensics and business recovery services at PwC.

By being placed under receivership, it signaled Equity's intention to settle bad debt.

The injunction puts a stop to the appointment of the receivers and restrains them or their agents from performing any actions in their capacity as receivers of the company.

"TC Group is steered by a very resilient team and I am confident that we shall recover the time lost as we continue focusing on our mandate of impacting Africa with transformative infrastructure," said Nganga Njiinu, CEO of TC Group.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.