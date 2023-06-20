Kenya: Rowdy Youth Clash With Police to Protest 'Middlemen' Taking Up Casual Jobs at WRC

Nakuru — Tens of youths in Naivasha Monday protested the lack of employment in the job opportunities drawn by the World Rally Championship.

The more than 300 youths who took to the streets to express their dissatisfaction with the WRC organisers said they have never benefited from the global event.

The protestors brought business in the lakeside town to a standstill as they engaged anti-riot police officers in running battles.

They wondered why they were being locked out of job opportunities emanating from the rally yet they should be the greatest beneficiaries because they are the host.

"This is the third year that Naivasha is hosting the prestigious international event yet the organisers bring personnel from outside this municipality, preparations have been going on for months yet none of the locals was recruited," said the group leader, Simon Wakaba.

He appealed to Sports Cabinet Secretary, Ababu Namwamba to intervene and ensure locals are included in the event throughout the process from preparation to conclusion.

"Last week, President William Ruto promised area residents that they would be given first priority in job and employment opportunities and that has not happened," he said.

Wakaba blamed local leaders for failing to represent and fight for residents when the jobs, ween the non-skilled ones are given to non-locals.

Another youth, Mathew Ariri said even the business community including hoteliers were complaining about the organisers of WRC and exclusion.

He said local artists had also been ignored as if there is no talent in Naivasha or the larger Nakuru County.

"WRC had not done any Corporate Social Responsibility project in Naivasha as Naivasha residents and as artists we want to be given a platform to showcase our talent too," he said.

Naivasha sub-county commissioner Mutua Kisilu dismissed the claims by the youths saying many locals, especially the youth had been employed by the WRC.

He claimed that the job opportunities were limited and could not accommodate everyone.

He issued a stern warning saying that the government shall not tolerate any form of violence or were discord during WRC which commences on Thursday this week.