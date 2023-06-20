Kenya: Scholars Unveil 11-Country Campaign to Promote STEM Courses Among Girls

Nairobi — Scholars holding a week-long symposium at Kenyatta University (KU) today launched an 11-country campaign that targets girls to make science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) courses their career of choice.

The campaign will involve exhibitions, scientific caravans, robotics competitions, roundtables, conferences, and scientific movie nights held to show girls can also excel in STEM careers.

Themed 'Breaking Barriers', this year's Africa Science Week edition seeks to exhibit scientific excellence as evidence that women can excel in STEM careers.

The science week will grant Kenyan scientists an opportunity to interact in panel discussions as well as share innovative and technical presentations and projects currently being undertaken in Kenya in pursuit of scientific research discoveries.

Speaking during the launch of African Science Week (ASW) in Kenya, Professor Faith Karanja from the Department of Geospatial and Space Technology said, "The series of interactive sessions will promote the discovery of science and technology in Africa and globally while encouraging the youth, especially girls to take active participation in coordinated science events across the continent."

The African Institute of Mathematical Sciences (AIM), with the support of the Henry Luce Foundation (HLF), has organized the ASW of the Next Einstein Forum (NEF) event from June 19-26, 2023, in KU.

The objective of African Science Week (ASW) is to inspire and empower the next generation of female scientists, engineers, and innovators in Africa.

The participants include STEM scientists, researchers, academia, policymakers, industry players' students, and the public at large.

Next Einstein Forum Ambassador Kenya, Civil and Structural Engineer Grace Nzivo, said the organizing team has lined up several initiatives that will nurture young female talent into taking an interest in science.

Several scientific professionals will also be present to share new insights and trends and the opportunities available.

AIMS is a Pan African network of Centres of Excellence for post graduate training, research and public engagement in mathematical sciences.

Founded in 2003 in South Africa and later replicated in Senegal, Ghana, Cameroon, and Rwanda under the framework of the Next Einstein Initiative, AIMS is supplying the STEM pipeline by training African students for a Masters in Sciences, including a cooperative option with a direct link to industry.

Students admitted to AIMS benefit from full scholarships and close interaction with tutors and professors worldwide.

The faculty comprises volunteer professors from the best universities in the world, including Nobel Prize and Field Medal laureates.

Likewise, the Henry Luce Foundation is a private philanthropic organization committed to enriching public discourse and encouraging the pursuit of knowledge, understanding, and creativity.

Through its diverse programs, the foundation supports education, journalism, the arts, public policy, and religion.