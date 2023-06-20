Kenya: Health CS Suspends NHIF Officials in Fraud Scheme Probe

Nairobi — Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha Monday suspended National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) branch managers accused of defrauding Kenyans.

The suspension of the officials followed an NTV exposé that uncovered fraudulent individuals masquerading as healthcare providers affiliated with NHIF.

The exposé shed light on their deceitful practices, which targeted residents in Meru and Nairobi by making false promises to alleviate the debilitating effects of arthritis.

Consequently, Nakhumicha has instructed the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council, along with the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, to initiate independent investigations into the issue.

Their primary objective is to uncover any possible misconduct or irregularities, aiming to assist in identifying those responsible.

"This proactive step demonstrates the commitment of the Ministry of Health to uphold transparency and accountability within the healthcare sector," she said.

The CS issued an additional directive to the NHIF board, instructing them to initiate an investigation into the reported fraudulent activities and provide a report to her by Wednesday.

In light of the startling revelations, Nakhumicha also announced that they would conduct a comprehensive lifestyle audit on all NHIF staff members.

"This is therefore to ensure that each member of staff can explain their wealth portfolio in consistence with their earnings," she said.

Nakhumicha has also informed the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) about the investigation, and they are scheduled to conduct a thorough inquiry into the astonishing fraud scheme.

She has in the meantime instructed that the affected hospitals in Meru and Nairobi should transfer their patients to alternative facilities "In the interest of patient safety and uninterrupted care".