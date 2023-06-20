Tanzania: Dar Receives Sudanese Medical Students for Practical Training

MUHIMBILI National Hospital (MNH) has received 150 medical students for practical training from the University of Medical Sciences and Technology (UMST) of Khartoum, Sudan due to an ongoing civil war in the country.

Speaking during the welcoming event, MNH Executive Director, Professor Mohammed Janabi said that the ongoing civil war in Sudan has caused colleges to close down, denying students an opportunity to continue with their regular study schedule.

Prof Janabi said Muhimbili, as the largest hospital in East Africa, will train the students until peace returns to Sudan, assuring students that the management, lecturers, doctors and nurses of MNH will cooperate in providing them with proper training throughout the time that they will be studying at the facility.

"These students are in their final year of studies in the first degree in medicine where the training is more practical. So these medical professionals will rotate in various departments including the Department of Surgery under the supervision of expert doctors to ensure that they acquire the knowledge" Prof Janabi said.

According to him, MNH receives more than 2000 patients per day and has more than 1000 admitted patients, adding that Mloganzila hospital receives more than 700 patients per day and has more than 400 admitted patients.

"MNH will provide an opportunity for those professionals to learn as it offers training to other local and foreign professionals. If they will be interested in carrying out internship after finishing their studies, we will give them the opportunity for it" he noted.

He added that Tanzania has been maintaining diplomatic relations by receiving students from peaceful countries and those facing political unrest.

For her side, the Director of Surgical Services, Dr Rachel Mhoville said: "MNH is ready to give them practical training and is ready to receive other students who will arrive in the country for practical training and will also accept them if they need to stay for the internship after finishing the final year."

Vice Principal of UMST college, Prof Mamoun Homeida said that he is happy to see the students from the college he leads being well received due to the fraternal relations that exist between Tanzania and Sudan.

UMST student, Ruba Anwar Salih, who is the leader of the group of students, said that they are happy to have the opportunity to continue their studies in a large hospital with enough professionals, adding that it is their belief that they will have a good opportunity to learn.

Recently Tanzania joined the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) to condemn the ongoing armed confrontation in Sudan.

According to statement issued in Dodoma by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation's Communication Unit, the ongoing conflict in Sudan has not only resulted in the loss of lives, injuries and destruction of property but also is a serious setback to the peace process in the Northeastern Africa.

"In this respect Tanzania as a member of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union welcomes and fully subscribes to the Communique issued at its meeting held on the 16th of April, 2023," the statement read in part.

The government, through the statement, urged parties concerned in Sudan to exercise restraint and refrain from any action that may further escalate violence, casualties and humanitarian crisis.

"We call upon the parties concerned without condition to engage in dialogue in order to find a solution to their differences through peaceful means," the statement further urged.

In the statement, the government urged all parties concerned to ensure the safety of all people, not only Sudanese but also all the foreigners in Sudan, including Tanzania nationals.

Equally, the government said it is ready to support efforts by the United Nations, African Union, IGAD and the International Community in finding a lasting peace in Sudan.

"In this respect we support the AU's call to reject any external interference that could complicate the situation in Sudan," the statement added.