Tanzania: Shun Racist Remarks, EALA Members Tell Politicians

Arusha — TANZANIAN lawmakers in the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) have urged politicians to desist from issuing racist related remarks over the Inter-Governmental Agreement between Tanzania and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The members said such remarks posed threat to the national unity, cautioning that if condoned, could divide the country.

"When discussing the prospects of the agreement, politicians should try as much as possible not to delve on prejudice against one or group of people," explained Dr Abdullah, Hasnuu Makame, while briefing reporters here on Sunday.

The country's representatives in the legislative arm of the East African Community (EAC) equally urged the political parties registrar to review the conduct of some parties as far as the issue is concerned and take stern actions against those peddling lies and misleading the public on the prospects of the agreement.

"If anything, these remarks continue to fuel hatred among our people for no reason, " said the visibly irked legislator.

There should be no one to stand up and jeopardise the Union which was pioneered by Mwalimu Julius Nyerere and Abeid Amani Karume, according to Dr Makame.

He further told off naysayers who have cast doubts on the prospects of the agreement.

Echoing similar sentiments, another lawmaker Machano Ali Machano urged Tanzanians to protect the historic marriage between Mainland and Zanzibar Islands at any cost.

The legislator insisted that EAC was a unified bloc and that there was no reason for Tanzanians to split over the deal.

"We shouldn't despise one another on any ground, instead we need to remain ever united, comer rain come shine," he said.

The lawmakers' assertions come hot on the heels of a comment from an opposition politician who claimed that Tanzania was surrendering its sovereignty to Dubai after the government entered into an agreement with Dubai-based company that is seeking to operate Dar es Salaam port for the coming 100 years.

The politician from the main opposition outfit went further instigating Tanzanians once the parliament endorsed the deal.

Last week, members of the National Assembly unanimously endorsed the Resolution on the Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) concerning partnership on ports development, arguing that the agreement is crucial for transforming the port sector.

The IGA concerning Economic and Social Partnership for the Development and Improving Performance of the Ports in Tanzania was signed on February 28, last year between the implementation institutions that are Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) and DP World based in Dubai.

The agreement aimed at, among other things, to develop and improve operations of strategic infrastructures for sea and lake ports in areas such as special economic zones, logistics, parks and trade corridors.

Debating the resolution, members of Parliament assured the public that the partnership has taken into consideration broad interests of the nation, assuring that it is going to increase efficiency in the country's ports.

The lawmakers, however, advised the government to be careful and consider important issues highlighted in the agreements that will be executed in the future.