Tanzania: Speaker Tulia Vows Maximum Support to TSN

Dodoma — SPEAKER of the Parliament, Dr Tulia Ackson has assured the Tanzania Standard (Newspapers) Limited (TSN) of maximum support to ensure the state owned company carries out its duties effectively and efficiently.

Dr Tulia made the commitment on Monday when the TSN Management led by Managing Director, Ms Tuma Abdallah paid a courtesy call to her office.

During the meeting, Dr Tulia said Parliament will collaborate with TSN so that the state owned media can continue being a communication link between the government and the public, as well as educating people on Bunge undertakings.

"The Parliament is well aware of the good job done by TSN, and to ensure smooth implementation of your operations, we have been supporting you in a number of ways, including endorsement of financial allocations to widen your scope of operations," said Dr Tulia.

Dr Tulia said despite the challenges facing the media industry in the country, TSN has a responsibility to continue building trust to the society that it is an authoritative media to rely on when it comes to providing correct and accurate information.

"I have been impressed on how you expand your scope of operations in terms of services, rest assured of the Parliament backup, so that you meet your targets," insisted Dr Tulia.

Adding "As you are finalising installation of the commercial printing plant among other services, make them known to Members of Parliament, despite the fact that they know about you, find time to market them more".

Earlier, Ms Abdallah told the Speaker that the current company focus is on E-Paper and Commercial printing as TSN extends its services.

She said the commercial printing plant is expected to start production December this year or early January next year.

Moreover, she said in handling media industry challenges, TSN is also offering media consultancy services, E-paper, commercial photo services, e-library and printing of magazine publications among others.