Uganda: Mobile Money Robberies On the Rise Again - Police Warn Public

Police have warned the public of a sudden rise in robberies targeting mobile money agents in various parts of the country.

According to Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, they have registered several incidents around the country involving attacks on mobile money agents and huge sums of money stolen.

"The joint security agencies have registered an increase in targeted attacks on mobile money dealers and banking agents. The nature of the attacks are follow-home and front-gate attacks and physical or direct attacks at the premises, and while in transit to and from the banks," Enanga said on Monday.

Incidents

The police spokesperson listed at least six incidents in a fortnight in several parts of the country involving mobile money robbers.

On June, 13, at around 7:20pm, three unknown gunmen attacked Girisa's shop at Lodongo main market, Lodongo town council in Yumbe district, and robbed cash and a mobile phone before getting away on a motorcycle.

On the same day at around 8:30pm, a one Nkalubo Brian, a 31 year old, a mobile money agent at Kinaawa trading centre, Bandwe cell, Kasenge ward, Kyengera town council, was attacked by two armed masked men, and robbed shs1.5m, two mobile phones, and fled on a motorcycle towards Nalumunye.

On June, 14, Mutabazi Charles, a 38 year old, businessman of Pece African Quarters, was attacked at around 8:30pm, while closing his place of agent banking.

He resisted and fought the attackers which prompted them to fire shots in the air and robbed eight agent banking machines of different banks and cash.

The victim was rushed to hospital for treatment. Exhibits of a rusted AK47 a magazine, two cartridges and a jacket were recovered.

On June, 15, at around 10.30pm, a one Ndagire Sylivia, a mobile money agent of Kitemu trading centre was trailed by ride-along robbers, who attacked her immediately after she was dropped at the access road to her home in Kuminemu zone, Nsangi ward, Kyengera Town Council.

They grabbed her handbag containing shs3 million and two mobile phones.

She made an alarm which prompted gunshots that partly injured her.

She was later rushed to Victor Medical Center Nsangi for First Aid.

The police spokesperson said this state of affairs calls for vigilance, alteration of routine patterns, target hardening in form of guards and escort services, and a reduction or avoidance of late night movements by agents.

Whereas in the past there have been several waves of armed mobile money robberies, several suspects involved in this crime had been arrested and arraigned in courts of law.