Somalia: Somali Govt Says SNA Killed Dozens of Al-Shabaab Members in Raid

19 June 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Somali government said that the last operation against Al-Shabaab, which took place on June 16 in the Jamame town killed 43 militants.

According to a military official, the attack targeted Aden Abdirahman Adan and his deputy Idris Abdirahim Nor, who is from Kenya in Al-Shabaab camp outside the remore district.

The government said that there were 43 members of Al-Shabaab in the area of the attack, including fighters who were preparing for an operation.

The operation was targeted at a place where Al-Shabaab officials were meeting in an area 14 KM away from Jamame district in Lower Jubba region.

The government of Somalia said that the meeting was planned to attack the base of Bar Sanguni, which houses the Government and Jubbaland forces.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.