Somalia: Somali Govt Says SNA Killed Dozens of Al-Shabaab Members in Raid

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Somali government said that the last operation against Al-Shabaab, which took place on June 16 in the Jamame town killed 43 militants.

According to a military official, the attack targeted Aden Abdirahman Adan and his deputy Idris Abdirahim Nor, who is from Kenya in Al-Shabaab camp outside the remore district.

The government said that there were 43 members of Al-Shabaab in the area of the attack, including fighters who were preparing for an operation.

The operation was targeted at a place where Al-Shabaab officials were meeting in an area 14 KM away from Jamame district in Lower Jubba region.

The government of Somalia said that the meeting was planned to attack the base of Bar Sanguni, which houses the Government and Jubbaland forces.