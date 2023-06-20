Sudan: Siddig Tawir Calls for United Front Against Sudan War

19 June 2023
Dabanga (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Professor Siddig Tawir, leading member of the Socialist Arab Ba'ath Party and former member of the Sovereignty Council, called on all Sudanese civil forces to unite in one front to reject the ongoing war and campaign to put an end to it.

In an interview with Radio Dabanga, Tawir stressed the need to uphold anti-war action and to raise voices that support an end of the war, in contrast to highlighting news on the daily ugly face of war with its tragedies, disasters, and sorrows.

He called on civil forces not directly involved in the war, including political parties, academics, civil and religious leaders, resistance committees, youth committees, and women's movements, to unite their efforts and organise a unified movement against the war.

Participatory action and protest vigils would be necessary for such a movement. Activists should bring their voices to all platforms concerned with resolving the Sudanese crisis and formulate a post-war programme, according to Tawir.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.